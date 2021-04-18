Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,264,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

