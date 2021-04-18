Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Insiders have sold 136,663 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,074 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

