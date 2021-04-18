Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

