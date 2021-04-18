Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 663.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 424,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

SNV opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

