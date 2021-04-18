Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.