Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,674.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $626.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $577.76 and a 200-day moving average of $582.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $403.01 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

