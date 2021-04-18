PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 445 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.81).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PAGE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 549.50 ($7.18). 607,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.50 ($7.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Analyst Recommendations for PageGroup (LON:PAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit