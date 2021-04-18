PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 445 Average Price Target from Analysts

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.81).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 50,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £239,946.84 ($313,492.08).

PAGE stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 549.50 ($7.18). 607,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.50 ($7.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.28.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

