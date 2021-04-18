PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $525.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.