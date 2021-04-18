PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

EQAL opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

