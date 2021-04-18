PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $75.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95.

