PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $475,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSSC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,209,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000.

GSSC opened at $63.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31.

