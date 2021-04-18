Peercoin Price Tops $0.94 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001692 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $25.15 million and $215,488.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,887,517 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

