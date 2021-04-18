Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $116.21 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,057 shares of company stock valued at $46,062,871. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.