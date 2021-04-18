Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221,118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,705 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,073,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.