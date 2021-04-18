Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Petro Matad has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

