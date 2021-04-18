Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $120,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PM opened at $92.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.