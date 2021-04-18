Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 683.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

