PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00002977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00062723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.95 or 0.00665589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00084400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00037000 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.