PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 49.0% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 287,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,980,658.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,048.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 51,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,571.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,531,000.

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 88,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,110. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit