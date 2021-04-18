PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Up 49.0% in March

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 287,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,980,658.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,048.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 51,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,571.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,531,000.

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 88,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,110. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

