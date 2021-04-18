Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.