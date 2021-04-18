Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

