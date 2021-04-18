Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

