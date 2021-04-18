Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Plantronics alerts:

NYSE PLT opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 83.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.