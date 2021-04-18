Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE UL opened at $57.57 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

