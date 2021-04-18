Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $155.95 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

