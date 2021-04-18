PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PLXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PLXP opened at $10.61 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

