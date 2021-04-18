Polkacover Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Polkacover has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00278239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.00727455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,550.58 or 0.99756591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00849413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

