PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.00. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 457,795 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.54.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

