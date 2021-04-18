Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

BPOP stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Popular by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Popular by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Popular by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

