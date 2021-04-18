Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,800 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

POR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 313,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

