PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $98,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 555,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

