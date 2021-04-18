PowerPool (CVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.63 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00005756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $75.63 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00674980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

