PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $145.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.41. 7,097,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

