Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.