Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after buying an additional 390,163 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,224 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.