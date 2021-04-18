Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $648,000 Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

