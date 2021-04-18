Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $680,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,256,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,968,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE TM opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

