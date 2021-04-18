Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

