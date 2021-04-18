Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,100 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth $122,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

