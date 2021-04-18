Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

MGLN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

