Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,792 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

