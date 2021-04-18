Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Ferro worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOE. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $17.70 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -294.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

