Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,874. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

