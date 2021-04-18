Prism Advisors Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4,076.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

