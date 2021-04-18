Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

NYSE FDS opened at $319.27 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.73 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.18.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.