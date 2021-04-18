Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.00

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 4554552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $115,014.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,039.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,293 shares of company stock valued at $21,399,086. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

