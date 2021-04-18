Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

