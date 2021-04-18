ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Holdings Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.32% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 33.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163,607 shares during the period.

Shares of EUM opened at $12.03 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

