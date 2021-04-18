Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.08

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 2777114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,740,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 1,014.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

