PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PRTC stock opened at GBX 408.50 ($5.34) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 408.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of GBX 210.75 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85).

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

